PureGym has set its sights on opening up to 60 new gyms in the UK this year as it accelerates its expansion amid a growing cohort of people prioritising fitness.

The gym operator, which is known for having many of its sites open 24 hours a day, said it was targeting rural areas and smaller towns as well as big cities.

It comes after four new UK gyms launched on Friday, bringing the total opened across the country so far this year to 34.

The group has plans to open between 55 and 60 in the UK by the end of 2025.

PureGym, which is jointly owned by Leonard Green & Partners, KKR and members of the group’s management team, launched in the UK in 2009 and also operates in countries including Denmark and the US.

Launching at a similar time to smaller rival The Gym Group, it has capitalised on demand for low-cost and contract-free gym memberships, with many sites open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

PureGym plans to open between 55 and 60 new gyms in the UK this year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rebecca Passmore, PureGym’s chief operating officer, said its business model was resonating “in an era where people are not only placing greater importance on their health and wellbeing, but are also increasingly focused on value for money”.

She added that there was “plenty of opportunity to accelerate our expansion in the years ahead”.

PureGym also said it had been making significant investments to upgrade its existing estate.

This includes introducing women-only workout spaces in certain gyms, and “shape zones” that incorporate lighter weights amid the rising popularity of strength training.