UK retail sales tumbled at their fastest rate for almost a year as soaring petrol and diesel prices hit fuel sales and demand for clothing waned, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales, which measures the quantity bought, fell by 1.3% in April.

This marked the largest drop since May 2025 and was a heavier fall than expected by economists, who had forecast a 0.6% decline.

Retail sales were 0.5% up in February to April 2026 on the previous three months. The increase was boosted by non-food stores and non-store retailers. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/wJbx7UWZx4 pic.twitter.com/CLWG9PGUDH — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 22, 2026

It also compared with a 0.6% rise in March, which was revised slightly lower.

Statisticians said the drop in volumes was particularly linked to a sharp drop in sales volumes of motor fuel, which slid by 10.2% in April – the largest fall since November 2020.

Retailers said the drop was linked to motorists making fewer journeys and delaying filling up their vehicles in the face of high prices.

It came after volumes had spiked in March, with drivers stocking up after the breakout of the conflict in the Middle East.

Commenting on today’s retail sales figures, ONS Economist Grant Fitzner said ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MIBnfcwyiA — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 22, 2026

Earlier this week, the price of petrol lifted to its highest level since the conflict began, at 158.52p per litre.

Petrol is up 19.3% since the war sparked a rise in crude oil prices, while diesel is 30.6% higher.

The ONS said sales volumes were still higher for the quarter, up 0.5% over the three months to April, despite the latest monthly decline.

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said: “Retail sales increased in the three months to April with strong and sustained sales for beauty product stores as well as computer and tech shops.

“After strong growth last month, motor fuel sales fell in April, with evidence suggesting motorists were conserving fuel after stocking up in March.

“These subdued fuel purchases contributed to a sizeable monthly fall for total retail sales in April.”