Trading platform firm Plus500 has revealed weaker revenues over the past three months after trading was impacted by less volatile financial markets.

It said profits were nevertheless stronger and maintained its targets for the financial year.

Plus500 told shareholders that revenues fell by 2% to 182.7 million US dollars (£136.1 million) for the quarter to September 30, compared with a year earlier.

It came after trading income slipped by 6.7% to 161.6 million dollars (£120.4 million) for the period.

The company said this was driven by “lower levels of volatility across global financial markets during the period”, as equities improved amid reduced concerns over tariff uncertainty.

It also reported that new customer numbers fell by 9%, with total active customers dropping by 5% to 115,327 for the quarter.

However, quarterly earnings were stronger, rising to 82.7 million dollars (£61.56 million) from 82.2 million dollars (£61.19 million) a year earlier as margins improved.

David Zruia, chief executive officer of Plus500, said: “Plus500 has delivered significant strategic progress during the first nine months of 2025, further diversifying the group’s multi-asset product offering, maintaining a focus on acquiring and retaining higher value customers, and reinforcing our status as a trusted provider of global market infrastructure.

“We have strong momentum and look to the future with confidence, well positioned to capitalise on both short-term opportunities in global financial markets, as well as compelling medium-term structural growth drivers.”