The Deputy First Minister is to call for increased collaboration at Scotland’s first national innovation summit.

Kate Forbes is expected to call on researchers and innovators to collaborate in a bid to build Scotland’s global reputation as an innovation nation.

Speaking at the summit on Thursday, she will set out a vision for innovation to become a “national endeavour”.

She is expected to say: “Innovation is not just about what we invent. It is about how we apply it. How we scale it. How we embed it into the fabric of our economy and society.

“Whether it’s improving patient outcomes in the NHS with the use of AI, decarbonising our transport systems, or driving sustainable economic growth through Scottish Edge and our Ecosystem Fund – innovation is the thread that connects progress.

“But progress doesn’t happen by accident. It requires intention, investment and, above all, collaboration.

“That is why Scotland’s National Innovation Week and innovation summit matter. Because it brings together the people who make innovation happen – and challenges us to do more, together.

“This is not just a celebration of Scotland’s innovation legacy, it is a declaration of intent. An intent to lead, to collaborate, and to transform. Innovation must not be confined to labs or boardrooms. It must be our national endeavour.”

The summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre is being hosted by ministers as part of the first National Innovation Week.

Business minister Richard Lochhead is also speaking at the summit and is expected to announce a new digital learning programme, to be led by Skills Development Scotland.