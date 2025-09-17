Royal Mail is to issue a set of stamps celebrating the heritage of British steam locomotives and the pioneering development of the UK’s railway network.

A set of 10 stamps features locomotives that helped shape the history of rail travel in Britain, including Locomotion No. 1, Rocket, Mallard and Evening Star.

In addition, a miniature sheet of four stamps will be issued, marking 200 years since the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

Locomotion No. 1 is featured in the new stamps set (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail worked closely with the National Railway Museum and Darlington Council on the stamp issue.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “To coincide with the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, Royal Mail is releasing a set of stamps honouring Britain’s enduring legacy of steam locomotion. This stamp issue captures the spirit of an era that transformed travel and trade forever.”

Craig Bentley, director at the National Railway Museum, said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Royal Mail to develop this special set of stamps with images of these iconic steam locomotives, and to share with the nation in this celebration of railway history.”

The stamps celebrate the Stockton and Darlington Railway (Royal Mail/PA)

Mike Crawshaw, head of heritage and culture at Darlington Borough Council, said: “We are truly honoured and thrilled with these commemorative stamps that celebrate the importance of the Stockton and Darlington Railway (S&DR).

“They beautifully capture the spirit and significance of the S&DR and Locomotion No. 1, and we’re proud to see this moment celebrated in such a meaningful and lasting way.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from Thursday and go on general sale from September 25.