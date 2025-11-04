The first of the biggest order of electric heavy goods vehicles for online giant Amazon were being launched into service on Tuesday.

Amazon said it would eventually have 160 eHGVs, the largest number of electric trucks in its global transportation network.

The vehicles will transport products between Amazon logistics hubs across the UK.

Amazon said the vehicles ‘marked a major milestone in our journey to decarbonise our UK transportation network’ (Lee McLean Media Assignments/PA)

The company is also adding 800 new electric vans across the UK and extending pedestrian deliveries to London’s Borough of Camden.

Nicola Fyfe, of Amazon Logistics, said: “The first vehicles from our record-breaking eHGV order are now on Britain’s roads, transporting products between our hubs.

“This marks a major milestone in our journey to decarbonise our UK transportation network.

“These trucks, alongside more electric vans and on-foot deliveries, are a win for our customers, the environment, and our business.

“The challenge to scaling this approach across the logistics industry, however, is charging infrastructure. We’ve invested in our own facilities but need continued industry and government collaboration to develop the national network required for widespread electric vehicle adoption.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This is exactly the kind of investment we want to see – putting more electric trucks on UK roads to cut emissions and power Britain’s economy.

“It speaks volumes that Amazon has chosen to make the UK the home of their biggest EV truck fleet globally and demonstrates how our £200 million investment to get more zero-emission lorries on our roads, alongside the infrastructure to keep them moving, is helping businesses to grow and delivering cleaner roads.”