Nationwide Building Society has revealed half-year profits surged 38% higher despite spending another £440 million in Fairer Share payments as it cheered a record number of current account openings.

The mutual said its best ever performance for student account openings helped drive the performance, with 87,000 notched up over the six months to September 30.

Its £175 current account switching offer also attracted new customers and helped its overall market share of current account balances rise to 11.2% from 10.9% a year earlier.

Figures showed pre-tax profits jumped to £673 million in the first half from £486 million a year earlier.

Stripping out the £440 million in Fairer Share payments forked out to around 4.4 million eligible members in the summer, half-year underlying pre-tax profits rose 23% to £1.2 billion.

It reported £7.7 billion in net mortgage lending, up from £4.7 billion a year earlier, while retail deposits grew 12.4% to £279 billion.

But the group cautioned over a “subdued” housing market, with price growth of 1.5% expected this year, while it said the wider economy would see modest growth as interest rate rises and energy costs weigh on spending.

The lender said it had hiked its provisions for bad debts to £203 million, up from £146 million a year ago, in view of the gloomier economic outlook.

Nationwide is forecasting another rate hike to 4.25% in 2027, after the Bank of England increased borrowing costs from 3.75% to 4% earlier this month.

It said: “Elevated energy prices have led to higher inflation and market interest rates, and the longer-term impact on economic growth will depend on the duration of the disruption.

“However, the UK economy has demonstrated resilience, supported by relatively stable household and business finances.”