The Cotswold Company has revealed surging sales as it shrugged off challenges in the furniture retail sector.

The upmarket furniture and homeware brand reported that sales jumped 30% to £56.9 million for the half-year to the end of August.

Bosses said the business has benefited from a shift from budget products to “high-quality furniture”, with customers seeking items which are likely to last longer in their homes.

Ralph Tucker, chief executive of the business, said: “For several years, we have seen an increasing number of customers look for alternatives to soulless, and low-quality furniture.

“At The Cotswold Company, we’re proud to be at the forefront of the nation’s shift towards high-quality furniture that not only adds personality to any room but is also made for life.”

The retail firm said it benefited from demand for upholstery, with product range extensions helping to drive upholstery orders up 82% year on year.

Meanwhile, it said home accessories orders were up 38% against a year earlier.

Cotswold said it was also supported by the opening of new showrooms in Knutsford and Harpenden, taking it to 13 sites across the UK.

Both showrooms are trading “well above expectations”, the company said, with it also on track to open two more showrooms before the end of the year.

Mr Tucker added: “I’m delighted that The Cotswold Company’s momentum has continued into the first half of full-year 2026, delivering a record H1 performance and significant market outperformance.

“This reflects the growing strength and awareness of the brand, our value for quality product proposition, highly relevant digitally-led omni-channel model, and – above all else – the hard work of our people across the business.”