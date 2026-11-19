Anthropic has started trading in New York at a record two trillion dollar (£1.52 trillion) valuation after shares soared by around a third after its debut.

Shares in the AI tech giant started formal trading at 111.50 dollars (£85.05) per share, jumping by 34% from its 83 dollar (£62.52) offering price.

The price eased back slightly shortly after trading started on Wall Street.

Dario Amodei, chief executive of Anthropic, centre, with his co-founders during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite (Seth Wenig/AP)

Anthropic has eclipsed Elon Musk’s bumper SpaceX float in June to become the biggest stock market debut of all time.

Chief executive Dario Amodei and his six co-founders – including sister and Anthropic president Daniela Amodei – watched their stakes in the business reach as much as 27 billion dollars (£20.6 billion) each.

Co-founder Jack Clark, a former technology reporter, will become one of the wealthiest Britons as a result.

Ahead of ringing the traditional bell to start the day’s trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Mr Amodei said he co-founded the AI tech giant “for the benefit of humankind”.

He said the founders wanted to create technology that could help cure diseases and make scientific breakthroughs, adding: “We believe that the most powerful technology of our time should be built for the benefit of humankind.”

He and his sister lost their father to a disease that “just a few years later, became curable”, he said, adding that their vision was for AI to help provide intelligence that could, among other uses, speed up medical advances.

“Sufficiently powerful AI could compress a century of scientific and medical progress into a decade,” he said.

But he added: “We’ve always been honest that this technology has very real risks.”

Daniela Amodei founded the company with her brother and five others (Seth Wenig/PA)

With the right choices, these risks “are avoidable and we can avoid them”, he said.

Daniela Amodei addressed criticisms of AI, saying to those who are critical of the tech: “This technology needs you”.

“Not your trust, not your use, but your voice. The end of the story isn’t written yet.

“Intelligence is now something humans can build.”

The maker of the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) tool had earlier priced its shares at 83 dollars (£62.52) each, already up from an original level of 70-78 dollars (£53-£59).

Anthropic’s total fundraising will be boosted further by plans to raise 26 billion dollars (£19.6 billion) in a private stock placement with other tech firms such as Nvidia, Microsoft and Google.

Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, speaks during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite as part of the firm’s IPO (Seth Wenig/AP)

All in, the 107-billion-dollar fundraising (£80.6 billion) will smash the comparable 86-billion-dollar record (£64.8 billion) set by SpaceX.

Shares in Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT.

Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at the Wealth Club, said: “Anthropic investors have bought in at a high-stakes moment, and we are highly unlikely to see an IPO of this magnitude for a very long time.

“Even though shares have popped on the first day of trading, the weeks and months ahead are still likely to be laden with volatility.

Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive of Anthropic, speaks during the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite as part of the firm’s IPO (Seth Wenig/AP)

“Anthropic may be ahead of the LLM pack right now, but it faces increasing competition.

“As far as accounting standards are concerned, it is still loss-making, meaning its value cannot be easily quantified using standard metrics like price-to-earnings ratios.”

In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic said it believes AI is “one of the most consequential technologies in human history”, with the potential to “improve the quality of human life” in a number of ways.

This includes accelerating scientific innovation and “potentially curing diseases that have plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, rare genetic diseases and the major infectious diseases”, according to the document.

But it also highlighted the risks associated with the technology, acknowledging narratives surrounding the “potential adverse societal impacts of AI, including that AI may displace or eliminate jobs, may be misused or otherwise cause harm, and may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.