People are set to spend nearly £15 more on Father’s Day gifts this year typically than they spent on Mother’s Day, research has indicated.

The average spend on Father’s Day gifts and cards this year is expected to reach £54.38, according to discount code website MyVoucherCodes.

This is £14.63 more than the average amount people were planning to spend on Mother’s Day in 2026, when similar research took place, with the typical spend on mothers at £39.75.

Father's Day 2026, £54.38

Mother's Day 2026, £39.75

Alcohol and food are the most popular purchases among those buying gifts for their fathers and stepfathers to mark Father’s Day on June 21, the survey found. This was followed by gift cards.

Not all gifts hit the mark. For fathers, jewellery is the least popular gift, with 17% naming it as their least preferred option.

Some 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by OnePoll in April for the Father’s Day survey.

A previous survey of 2,000 people across the UK about Mother’s Day was carried out by OnePoll in February.

Sarah-Jane Outten, a shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes, said: “The data suggests that shoppers are prioritising experiences and consumable gifts for dads, which may feel more personal or practical.”

She suggested setting a budget, planning ahead, looking for discount codes and making the most of multi-buy deals to help keep costs down.