London’s stock market is being dealt a fresh blow after global catering business Compass confirmed plans to switch its primary listing to the US.

The company, which is the world’s biggest caterer, said it made sense to relocate because North America is home to its largest customer base and a deeper pool of capital.

Chairman Ian Meakins said the region was a “powerful engine of growth for Compass Group and today accounts for the majority of revenue and profit”.

“The board believes it is appropriate now to review whether our listing structure continues to reflect the scale, profile and future opportunities of the group,” he said.

“A US primary listing would represent a natural evolution for Compass, aligning our capital markets presence more closely with the business we are today and supporting our ambitions for the years ahead.”

It would also provide access to bigger and deeper pools of capital, the company told investors.

Compass would retain a secondary listing in the UK, where it is currently on the FTSE 100, under the proposals.

It would need the backing of shareholders to go ahead with the switch which, if approved, it expects to take place in 2028.

Reports over the weekend that the firm was weighing up the move came as the latest sign of pressure on the London Stock Exchange, which has seen similar moves from the likes of Flutter Entertainment, CRH and Wise switching their primary listings to the US in recent years.

Compass generated revenues of 50.8 billion US dollars (£39 billion) in the year to the end of September, according to its latest results, which was a 10th higher than the previous year.

The company, which has about 600,000 staff worldwide, provides catering services to schools, universities, stadiums and canteens in offices, including large US tech firms such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

It recently enjoyed a boost from catering to stadiums hosting the men’s football Fifa World Cup, and also said it was cashing in on the AI boom by providing food and services to data centres.

Compass made an operating profit of 3.3 billion dollars (£2.5 billion) for the latest financial year, up 13% on 2025.