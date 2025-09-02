Sainsbury’s has said it plans to introduce facial recognition across its UK shops as it launches the controversial technology in its first stores.

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain has informed staff in two stores that it will start an eight-week trial before potentially rolling out the technology nationwide.

Sainsbury’s has said the technology is part of its efforts to identify shoplifters and curb a sharp increase in retail crime in recent years.

However, privacy campaigners described the plans as “chilling”.

Use of facial recognition in shops has been heavily criticised in recent years, with rival Asda facing thousands of complaints after launching its own similar trial earlier this year.

Bosses at Sainsbury’s, which has more than 1,400 shops across the country, said the plans are “not about monitoring colleagues” or customers.

This week, the retailer will start using the technology in its Sydenham superstore in London and its Bath Oldfield Sainsbury’s Local store.

It is working with facial recognition business Facewatch as part of the trial.

Fellow retailers Home Bargains, Flannels and Sports Direct have reportedly used similar Facewatch technology in stores to identify shoplifters.

The technology will used by the company to help it identify and potentially ban people who are “violent, aggressive or steal in the store”.

Sainsbury’s said that records will be instantly deleted if the software does not recognise the face of reported individuals.

Sainsbury’s said it is introducing the technology over an increase in shoplifting and violence towards staff (AlamyPA)

It added that the system issues an alert based on criminal behaviour submitted by the store or other retailers using Facewatch nearby.

Madeleine Stone, senior advocacy officer at privacy group BigBrotherWatch, said: “Sainsbury’s decision to trial Orwellian facial recognition technology in its shops is deeply disproportionate and chilling.

“Sainsbury’s should abandon this trial and the Government must urgently step in to prevent the unchecked spread of this invasive technology.”

Sainsbury’s said incidents of theft, abuse and threatening behaviour “continue to rise” despite working with the police and Government, adding that it is “affecting Sainsbury’s teams across the UK daily”.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said: “We have listened to the deep concerns our colleagues and customers have and they’re right to expect us to act.

“The retail sector is at a crossroads, facing rising abuse, anti-social behaviour and violence. We must put safety first.

“We understand that facial recognition technology can raise valid questions about data and privacy.

“This trial and subsequent roll out is not about monitoring colleagues or our valued customers.

“It’s focused solely on identifying serious offenders who have committed acts of violence, aggression, or theft, helping our teams prevent further harm.”

Joanne Thomas, general secretary of the USDAW union, said: “We welcome Sainsbury’s ongoing programme of work to protect retail workers and customers from the continued threat of abuse and violence in stores.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the trial of facial recognition software and will continue to work closely with Sainsbury’s to support a responsible, evidence-led approach to tackling retail crime.”