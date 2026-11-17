TG Jones, the rebranded former WH Smith high street business, has been put up for sale only a year and a half after being taken over.

Private equity firm Modella Capital acquired the 233-year-old high street business last year for around £42 million.

The firm has since undertaken a major restructuring process which has shut more than 100 stores, with the group currently running 346 sites.

TG Jones, which employs around 3,500 workers, is expected to shut dozens more shops to take total closures to around 150.

It is understood that Modella has hired advisors from Teneo to oversee a potential sale process for TG Jones after receiving unsolicited enquiries for the business.

A deal is not expected to take place until the first quarter of 2027 at the earliest, according to Sky News, which first reported the sale process.

Alex Willson, chief executive of TG Jones, said: “As ever, our focus is on providing a great experience for customers, especially with the critical Christmas period coming up.

“We continue to execute our turnaround plan, which is improving our performance month by month.”

Joe Price, managing director of Modella Capital, said: “When TG Jones was acquired in 2025, it was a loss-making business with an uncertain future.

“Turning it around meant taking some hard decisions, including closing stores through a court-approved restructuring plan.

“We are extremely grateful to our colleagues from across the business for their continued support.

“The turnaround is starting to deliver, and we are seeing improved trading results.”

The potential sale process could pave the way for another major high street name to change hands as discount retailer Poundland seeks new owners.

Modella was among potential suitors for Poundland, although it is understood the group pulled back from the process.

Last week, Poundland filed a new notice of intention to appoint administrators to give it more breathing space to secure a possible rescue deal.