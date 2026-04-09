Vinted has revealed its sales neared £1 billion last year after surging by more than a third as buying and selling second-hand items continues to boom.

However the Lithuanian marketplace reported a drop in profits after splurging on European expansion and introducing items like sports and collectables to the platform.

Revenues totalled 1.1 billion euros (£960 million) for 2025, up 38% on the year before, according to the firm.

People using the platform traded 10.8 billion euros (£9.4 billion) of gross merchandise value – meaning the total value of items bought and sold.

Vinted has tapped into the rapidly growing market for second-hand items (Alamy/PA)

Vinted is one of Europe’s biggest second-hand fashion marketplaces and has tapped into a rapidly growing market to sell and shop for used items, particularly among younger people and those looking for cheaper or more sustainable deals.

The trend of trading fashion items continued to deliver a boost for the platform, particularly among women’s and children’s clothing.

One of the ways the business makes money is through charging buyer protection fees, which people must pay on each order they make at a cost of around 3%-8% of the item’s price, plus a fixed fee.

It means shoppers are covered in case an item does not arrive or is damaged.

Vinted also charges for features such as an item “bump” so sellers can increase their chance of people seeing their listing.

The company said its net profit of 62 million euros (£54 million) was nearly a fifth lower than the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at 151 million euros (£132 million), down 5% year-on-year.

Vinted said profits were lower because of investments made during the year, including to turn around its performance in Germany, expand the categories of items sold on the platform, and launch its in-house shipping service in Spain and Portugal.

The platform also launched in Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia in 2025.

In the UK, Vinted uses the delivery networks of partner firms including Evri, Royal Mail and InPost.

Thomas Plantenga, Vinted’s chief executive, said: “To make second-hand first choice, we know what we need to do: we need to be the most cost-efficient, be the most reliable and easy to use.”

He said investments and improvements to the app mean “sellers sell their items quicker, buyers find what they want more easily and at the best price”, adding that the ultimate aim was to “drive the future consumption shift from new to second-hand”.