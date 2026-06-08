The choice of mortgage deals has improved over the past month, with nearly 350 more products to choose from at the start of June, compared with the start of May, according to a financial information website.

Some 7,132 mortgage deals were counted by financial information website Moneyfacts at the start of June, compared with 6,784 at the start of May.

In a positive move for first-time buyers, the number of low deposit mortgages also improved, with 466 deals for borrowers with 5% deposits available in early June, compared with 436 in early May.

Many mortgage deals were previously withdrawn by lenders amid economic uncertainty following the conflict in the Middle East.

Moneyfacts’ figures also show that the average, two-year, fixed homeowner mortgage rate on the market on Monday morning had a rate of 5.64%, down from 5.65% on Friday last week.

The average, five-year, fixed, residential mortgage rate on Monday morning was 5.60%, down from 5.61% on Friday.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Thankfully, the volatility surrounding swap rates (which are used by lenders to price mortgages) has eased somewhat and the average shelf-life of a mortgage deal now stands at 15 days, on par with a month prior and a much more reasonable length compared to just eight days back at the start of April.

“The calming product churn will no doubt delight borrowers, brokers and lenders who are trying to keep abreast of latest deals to hit the market.”

She added: “First-time buyers remain the lifeblood of the mortgage market, so it’s essential lenders support them with packages that help them save on the upfront cost.”