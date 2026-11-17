Labour MPs must back sweeping changes to tackle the youth unemployment crisis even though welfare cuts will mean pain for some youngsters, the author of a Government-commissioned report said.

Alan Milburn wants billions of taxpayers’ money to be spent creating opportunities for those aged under 25 to get off benefits and into work, partly offsetting the cost by squeezing welfare payments.

Previous attempts to cut the burgeoning welfare bill have been derailed by opposition within Labour but Mr Milburn said the party must get behind the wholesale reforms he has proposed.

Mr Milburn’s report, published on Tuesday, will recommend changes across education, industry and social security to address the problem of 16-24 year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet).

The number of Neets topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade.

The former Labour cabinet minister said reforming welfare was a “litmus test” for the party but he acknowledged there would be upfront costs to the taxpayer to create opportunities and support to get people into work to avoid a “lost generation”.

Mr Milburn will ask Andy Burnham’s Government to provide a £0.5 billion payment in the next financial year as the first stage of his 10-year plan.

In total, his plan would involve around £5.8 billion a year of funding by 2036-37, offset by £3.6 billion of welfare savings and £2.4 billion of extra tax revenue from people in work.

“There will be some young people who are worse off, at least initially, as a consequence of benefit changes, but in the end, the best thing for people is to get them into work,” he told Sky News.

Labour MPs “have to vote for it”, he said. “Labour is what it says on the tin.

“It’s the party of work. It’s not the party of welfare and of benefits.”

He said he had received an “incredibly positive” response at a private meeting with Labour MPs on Monday night because they recognised there was a “moral imperative” to act, as well as the economic benefits.

“We’re writing off a whole generation. It is not inevitable. We’ve got the prospect of a lost generation.

“We can have a work generation, but that’s about making the right choices.”

Under Mr Milburn’s plan, under-25s would stop being eligible for the disability benefit personal independence payment (Pip) and the health element of universal credit (UC), with a new “youth allowance” proposed instead.

Mr Milburn acknowledged policies introduced since Labour came into office in 2024 had contributed to the Neet problem by making it more expensive to hire younger workers.

The Government has pushed up national insurance costs for employers and increased the minimum wage for younger workers at a faster rate than that for older employees.

Mr Milburn said: “Well, there’s no doubt that that has hit business sentiment. Absolutely, no doubt at all… Employers have come to me and said that that has made it harder.”

Other reported recommendations include gradually cutting national insurance paid by businesses on workers aged under 25, starting in retail and hospitality, as well as a “legal guarantee” of work, training or employment support for young people, with those who refuse to take up the offer potentially losing benefits.

“I think, honestly, if you can work a few hours a week rather than working none and doomscrolling in your bedroom, that’s a step forward,” he said.

“In the end, for the vast majority of young people, work beats welfare every single time.”

Mr Milburn has previously warned the Neet figure could rise from one in eight to one in six by 2031 without action, representing 1.25 million young people.

It estimated the crisis is costing the UK around £125 billion a year – taking in factors including losses in taxes alongside higher health and welfare spending.

His report will set out a national ambition to reduce the Neet rate by more than half from 13% to around 5% by 2036, which would make the UK one of Europe’s best performers on youth participation.

The UK rate has never been lower than 9.7% since data began in 2001.

His recommendations for wholesale reform of the system, including early years and schools, apprenticeships and health and welfare support, would result in 600,000 more young people in education, employment or training each year – around 440,000 of whom would be in sustained work – by 2036, according to modelling for the report.

A new so-called youth opportunity service – across all of England by 2029 – will aim to ensure employment, careers, health and practical support are available to a young person, with a personalised participation plan and a named adviser.

An opportunity guarantee would offer a route into education, training or work, while a support guarantee would provide any health, employment and practical help needed alongside it.

An aim of doubling the number of young people completing an apprenticeship over the decade is hoped to result in this path rivalling university as a mainstream route for school leavers, while faster access to mental health support for Neet young people, without having to wait for a diagnosis, is also recommended.

Statistics out earlier this month showed just under half (45.3%) of Neets were classed as disabled in the year to March – a proportion which has more than doubled in just over a decade.

Charities have voiced concern at the idea of cutting benefit support which is currently aimed at covering the extra costs that come with living with a disability.

Harriet Edwards from disability charity Sense said: “We share Alan Milburn’s ambition to break down the barriers that prevent young disabled people who want to work from doing so.”

But she added: “We urge the Government to provide urgent reassurance that no young disabled person with complex needs will be left worse off.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “We don’t need costly government schemes to fix Labour’s own mistakes.

“We need to stop making it so expensive and risky to hire young people.

“But Labour MPs who whacked business with the jobs tax, brought in the Employment Rights Act, and raised the minimum age for young people so high that business stopped hiring them, won’t vote for common sense.

“So sadly we won’t see any welfare savings under Andy Burnham, just more bluster and hot air.”