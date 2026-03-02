Rising female unemployment and increasing numbers of young women left out of work are holding back Britain’s jobs market and costing the economy billions of pounds, according to a report.

The latest PwC Women in Work Index warned that a surge in young women classed as Neet (not in employment, education or training) is leading to a weak underlying jobs market and risks creating an unequal workforce.

Cutting young female Neet rates in the UK to 3.6% could add up to £11 billion to economic output, the report estimates.

Using the latest annual figures available for 2024, the index showed that female unemployment leapt to 4.2% from 3.5% the year before, while young female unemployment rose to 11.8% from 9.5%.

PwC cautioned that young women with poor GCSE results have a one in four likelihood of becoming Neets, compared with one in five for young men.

It comes after the latest official data last week found the number of so-called Neets aged 16 to 24 surged to 957,000 in the three months from October to December, up from 946,000 in the previous quarter.

Carol Stubbings, UK and EMEA managing partner at PwC, said: “Rising female unemployment, especially among young women, points to underlying weaknesses in our labour market at a time when AI is reshaping the economy and the skills needed.

“Reducing the number of young women who are Neet is not only a social imperative – it is an economic one, with billions in potential gross domestic product at stake.”

The report found unemployment among young women with health conditions was even more acute, with them being more than four times more likely to be Neet than the average young woman – a 48% chance compared with a 12% chance.

Alia Qamar, senior economist at PwC UK, said: “This combined effect shows that the roots of inequality begin long before young women reach the jobs market, and why early support in school is so critical.

“Countries performing better than the UK demonstrate what’s achievable and how closing that gap would deliver meaningful gains.”

The wider report showed that the UK narrowly regained its position in the rankings as the highest among the G7 countries.

Britain came 17th in this year’s index, up from 16th position in 2025, but the report said this was largely due to other countries falling behind.

The index – now in its 15th year – tracks the progress of women in the workplace across the 33 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), using five indicators covering pay, participation, unemployment and full‑time employment for women.

Across the OECD, progress has slowed to its weakest level since the pandemic as more women work part-time and due to increasing jobless rates, the report found.