People are being urged to be wary of any texts and calls claiming to be about the warm home discount this Christmas.

Fraudsters may ask people for their bank details to provide them with the £150 rebate off their energy bills.

Bill-payers can beat scams by avoiding clicking any links or providing any financial information, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

It said they should instead look out for an official letter confirming their eligibility for the warm home discount.

For the vast majority of recipients, £150 will be automatically deducted from their energy bill, the department said.

Some households may need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount, and will receive a letter advising them to call the helpline provided.

Minister for Energy Consumers Martin McCluskey said: “We know how difficult the festive season can be for those struggling with their bills.

“Around six million households will benefit from £150 off their energy bills this winter and, for many, help is just around the corner.

“But fraudsters are well aware of the pressures facing families too. Don’t let scammers steal Christmas, and make sure you know how to spot warm home discount scams.

“If you’re eligible for the £150 rebate, the Government will not text or call you – we will send you an official letter instead.

“Don’t get caught out – if it seems too good to be true, check for a letter, too.”