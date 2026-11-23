Yorkshire Building Society has announced Surviving Economic Abuse (Sea) as its charity partner for 2026 to 2029, with an aim to raise £1 million.

Over the three years, the partnership aims to support 5,000 victim-survivors through Sea’s online forum and train 10,000 professionals to support people directly.

Economic abuse is a form of domestic abuse and happens when someone controls another person’s access to their funds or income.

People may find that debts are taken out by their abuser or that their savings or pension are drained, or they may be prevented from accessing employment, for example.

Alongside fundraising and donations from the society, Yorkshire Building Society and Sea will work together to raise awareness of economic abuse.

Susan Allen, chief executive at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Together with our colleagues and members, we’re aiming to raise £1 million over three years to expand specialist support for 125,000 victim-survivors and strengthen the response they receive when seeking help.”

Sam Smethers, chief executive at Sea, said: “The right support at the right time can be life-changing.

“Through our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society, we will be able to reach and support more victim-survivors than ever before by equipping thousands of professionals with the knowledge and resources to recognise and respond to economic abuse.

“By expanding our online, peer support forum, we will also help more victim-survivors connect with others and know they are not alone.”