Some 60 delivery riders found to be working illegally in the UK will be deported after an immigration enforcement crackdown.

The Home Office said targeted action against workers in the so-called gig-economy, across the country, led to 171 arrests last month, including 60 detained for removal from the UK.

Those arrested included Chinese nationals working in a restaurant in Solihull, West Midlands, Bangladeshi and Indian riders in Newham, east London, and Indian delivery riders in Norwich, Norfolk.

Video footage released by the Home Office of wider action shows officers escorting an arrested man into the back of an immigration enforcement van, arresting another man by his bike in the street, and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood present at an operation in Streatham, south London.

The drive comes as ministers crack down on illegal working in the UK, as part of efforts to deter those coming to the country illegally.

Ms Mahmood set out a raft of reforms to the asylum system last month, aimed at making the UK less attractive for illegal migration and making it easier to deport people.