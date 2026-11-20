The FTSE 100 closed a losing week lower on Friday as the rout in technology stocks showed no signs of abating.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 106.34 points, 1.0%, at 10,346.34.

The FTSE 250 ended down 540.48 points, 2.2%, at 23,651.73, and the Aim all-share closed 17.54 points lower, 2.4%, at 706.98.

For the week, the FTSE 100 was down 5.1%, the FTSE 250 shed 4.7% and the AIM all-share was 6.7% lower.

In European equities on Friday, the Cac 40 in Paris was down 1.9%. The Dax 40 in Frankfurt was down 1.6%.

Stocks in New York were lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7%, and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite was down 3.0%.

Anthropic fell 10% to around 87 dollars on its second day of trading which Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, noted was still above the IPO price of 83 dollars.

“This is now the level to watch,” she said.

“If the sell off gathers pace in the coming sessions, then it would be at risk of dipping below this level.

“The issue for investors is that a wide-spread risk aversion has gripped markets as investors fret about several issues at once.”

Along with US and European counterparts, Asian markets also fell sharply with the Nikkei 225 down 5.1%, with SoftBank plunging 14% alone.

“The slightest bit of bad news is sending shivers down the spines of tech investors as some fear the good times could be over,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The tech trade has always been about accessing fast growth stories, and it has been a winning ticket to wealth creation for quite some time.

“Cracks are now appearing in the narrative, and investors seem to be locking in some of their profits.”

On Wall Street, leading tech names took a hammering.

SpaceX was down 6.7%, Nvidia 6.2%, Advanced Micro Devices 10%, Broadcom 9.3% and Micron Technology 11%.

On London’s FTSE 100, technology investors Polar Capital Technology Trust and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust fell 8.3% and 4.9% respectively.

Computacenter, which supplies hardware and implementation services for artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure build-outs, fell 5.1%, while Halma, which makes photonics and optical switches used in AI data centres declined 6.8%.

Barclays analyst Emmanuel Cau said markets are increasingly “giving off late-cycle vibes” with IT outages and cyber incidents adding to already fragile sentiment.

But Mr Cau pointed out the disconnect with fundamentals remains “striking”, as incoming data surprised positively this week, and EPS momentum remains positive.

“Our house view remains that the AI hype may have peaked, but not the investment race,” he said.

“However, concerns around overcapacity, monetisation and whether returns can ultimately justify the scale of capex are likely to keep the trade on shakier ground.”

Away from the stock market meltdown, investors in London weighed a batch of economic data with retail sales, consumer confidence and government borrowing figures all released.

UK retail sales rebounded more strongly than expected in October, rising 0.7% on a monthly basis following a revised 0.6% decline in September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The reading exceeded the FXStreet-cited market consensus of no change.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 2.3%, accelerating from 0.4% in September and beating expectations of 1.7%.

Excluding automotive fuel, sales rose 0.9% on the month, compared with expectations of a 0.1% decline.

The ONS said supermarkets reported stronger demand for long-life products, including tinned goods and UHT milk, following Government advice on emergency preparedness.

Clothing stores and art galleries also recorded higher sales.

Separately, UK Government borrowing increased in October as higher debt interest costs weighed on public finances, according to the ONS.

Public sector net borrowing rose by £800 million, or 5.2%, to £17.0 billion from a year earlier, below market expectations of £18.0 billion but the third-highest October figure since monthly records began in 1993.

The figure was also £800 million above the Office for Budget Responsibility’s March forecast.

Finally, UK consumer confidence rose slightly in November, but was lower compared with the same month a year ago.

GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index rose two points in November, edging upwards after last month’s 11-point collapse.

It remains firmly in negative territory at minus 22 points.

Prior to October’s fall to minus 24 points, the index had seen three consecutive monthly increases.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his deal with the EU will add up to £17 billion a year to the British economy as he paved the way for even closer ties to Brussels.

Mr Burnham said it was a “good day for Britain and a good day for Europe”, as he met EU chiefs in Brussels to announce a package covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme which could open the doors for 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK, with Britons able to do the same on the continent.

He said the next 12 months would be spent “brainstorming” ideas with the EU for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3098 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Friday, compared to 1.3105 dollars at the London equities close on Thursday.

Against the euro, sterling fell to 1.1928 euro from 1.1942 euro.

The euro traded at 1.0980 dollars, up from 1.0975 dollars, late on Thursday.

Against the yen, the dollar was lower at 158.73 yen from 159.87 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.95%, down from 5.08% on Thursday.

The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.33%, narrowed from 5.42% on Thursday.

Back in London Reckitt Benckiser rose 0.8%, after Thursday’s presentation on its North America business.

“Management outlined the region’s growth opportunities and the capabilities it is building to capture them,” analysts at JPMorgan said.

Among smaller companies, First Tin jumped 14% after accepting an all-cash takeover offer from its largest shareholder, Sydney-listed Metals X, valuing the tin development company at £89.4 million.

Under the terms of the deal, First Tin shareholders will receive 16.5p per share, representing a 43% premium to the closing price of 11.50p on October 8.

Fadel Partners surged 73% after agreeing to a cash takeover offer from Fantastic Holdings, a subsidiary of Mosaic Software Group Holdings, valuing the cloud-based software developer at £9.1 million.

Brent oil was quoted at 91.88 dollars a barrel on Friday, down from 92.56 dollars late on Thursday.

Gold was quoted lower at 3,545.53 dollars an ounce against 3,686.50 dollars on Thursday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Unilever, up 103.5p at 4,887.5p, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, up 185.0p at 8,875.0p, Compass Group, up 0.43 dollars at 33.55 dollars, British American Tobacco, up 54.0p at 4,401.0p and Rentokil Initial, up 4.5p at 367.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Polar Capital Technology Trust, down 46.5p at 515.0p, Lion Finance Group, down 910.0p at 12,020.0p, Halma, down 238.0p at 3,256.0p, Ithaca Energy, down 15.0p at 229.8p and Endeavour Mining, down 200.0p at 3,174.0p.

Monday’s global economic calendar has a slew of composite PMI readings including the UK at 9.30 GMT, and the Chicago Fed national activity index.

Monday’s UK corporate calendar has full-year results from Cerillion and half-year earnings from Carclo and DSW Capital.

– Contributed by Alliance News