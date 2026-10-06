Nearly half (44%) of homeowners who live with at least one other adult have taken action related to a potential property move without telling those they share their home with, a survey indicates.

Zoopla, which commissioned the research, said actions by “property traitors” include secretly browsing homes for sale, checking what their current home is worth, and researching new areas or working out what they could afford.

Among people who have secretly browsed property listings, a third (36%) said they have done so while watching television with the people they live with.

Nearly a fifth (18%) have browsed at work, while 12% have searched on their commute.

Among those looking to buy, more than a fifth (21%) said they would wait until they were certain they wanted to move before telling the people they live with.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Anyone thinking about buying a home today has more to weigh up, with higher mortgage rates limiting buying power but more homes for sale, giving buyers greater choice and more room to negotiate.

“Doing your homework early is important.

“That means understanding what you can afford, looking at how far your budget will stretch in different areas and, for existing homeowners, knowing what your current home is worth and how much equity you have to put towards your next purchase.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people across the UK who live with another adult in September.