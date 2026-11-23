Capita has announced the departure of its boss as he admitted the company has “not delivered” for members of the UK’s Civil Service pension scheme.

The company also unveiled plans for a fundraise as it expects a further hit to its yearly profits because of the contract issues.

Shares in Capita plummeted by around 70% following the update on Monday.

Chief executive Adolfo Hernandez has agreed with the firm’s board to step down with “immediate effect”, it said.

He will be replaced by current chief financial officer Pablo Andres for the top job.

The reshuffle comes after Capita got into hot water for delays in administering the 1.7 million member pension scheme, leaving thousands of civil servants waiting for payments and retirement quotes.

Capita, a London-based outsourcing business, agreed the pension contract with the former Conservative government in 2023.

The company has taken a hit to its finances as a result of the issues delivering the scheme and the implementation of a recovery plan.

It also faced a grilling by MPs in Parliament last month, with one Cabinet Office minister labelling the company’s progress in improving how it runs the scheme as “abysmal”.

Mr Hernandez said he recognised the shortcomings that had affected members of the pension scheme.

He said: “It has been a privilege to lead Capita through this phase of its transformation.

“Three years ago we set out to turn Capita into a technology led, AI-enabled business services company.

“I am proud of the groundwork we have laid and the progress we have made under my leadership.

“Of course, within that I recognise that we have not delivered the service that members of the Civil Service pension scheme deserve.”

The announcement of Mr Hernandez’s departure came alongside an update on the cost impact of the contract failures.

Capita said it was now expecting its underlying operating profit for 2027 to be knocked by between £85 million and £95 million, having previously expected the hit to be up to £40 million.

This is a result of additional costs to implement a recovery plan for the pension scheme, as well as other contract losses including the exit of two “major” contracts in the defence and pension solutions divisions.

Capita said it was planning to raise about £190 million through an equity raise to get funding to “move forward from a more stable foundation”.

It expects this to be carried out during the first half of 2027.

New chief executive Mr Andres said remediating the Civil Service pension scheme contract was a “key priority” for him.

He said: “While additional costs associated with the Civil Service pension scheme contract and short-term contract headwinds will impact our financial performance in 2027, we are making good progress with an agreed recovery plan now in place and remain focused on addressing these challenges, remediation of this contract is a key priority for me.

“The proposed equity raise will help strengthen our financial position and provide a more stable platform for the next phase of our journey.”