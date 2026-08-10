The boss of E.On UK has called on the Government to ease pressure from energy policy costs on business electricity bills to help “concerned” UK firms.

Chris Norbury, the chief executive of the UK energy firm, said shifting policy cost into general taxation would help spark further investment from businesses and help support the transition to renewables.

Research from the company indicated that many UK businesses are keen to invest in low-carbon technology but are put off by the costs involved.

E.On UK chief executive Chris Norbury (E.On/PA)

E.On said it believes UK manufacturers could save more than £2 billion by 2035 by switching away from gas and scaling up clean energy technology.

Analysis from the group’s ReIndustrial Revolution indicates that UK companies can benefit in the longer-term from green energy investments.

Mr Norbury told the Press Association that the recent move by Andy Burnham’s government to remove VAT from consumer electricity bills shows that ministers are “moving in the right direction”.

“We hope it shows there is an overall direction of travel within Government about the positives that electrification can bring,” he said.

He said he had already spoken to Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, highlighting that the supplier has a “positive and constructive” relationship with government.

Nevertheless, Mr Norbury said business customers are keen to see supportive energy policies and a stable backdrop for investment.

He said: “Whether it’s small, medium or big businesses, they are concerned about rising energy costs, some of the rising commodity costs and therefore don’t want to see an impact from higher policy costs.”

E.On has suggested that the Government could seek to shift policy costs, such as the renewable obligation and feed-in tariffs from electricity bills into general taxation, or a dedicated energy transition fund to help firms.

E.On has agreed to buy rival Ovo in a deal which would create Britain’s largest supplier.

The deal, which still needs to secure regulatory approval, would create a combined business serving about 9.6 million customers.