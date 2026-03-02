BrewDog: List of 38 bars closing down and 11 included in rescue deal
Administrators for the brewer said 38 bars are to close ‘with immediate effect’, while 11 have been acquired in the rescue deal.
BrewDog has announced the closure of 38 of its bars which were not included in a £33 million sale to US firm Tilray Brands.
The closures will result in 484 staff members losing their jobs, administrators for the brewer said.
Tilray has bought the BrewDog brand, its UK brewing operation and 11 of its pub venues across the UK and Ireland as part of the rescue deal.
Here is a list of the BrewDog bars to close “with immediate effect”:
England and Wales
Basingstoke, Hampshire
Bath, Somerset
Bournemouth, Dorset
Bristol – Baldwin Street
Bristol – Harbourside
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
Cardiff, Wales
Carlisle, Cumbria
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Exeter, Devon
London – Soho
London – Camden Road
London – Chancery Lane
London – Clerkenwell
London – Ealing
London – Hammersmith
London – Seething Lane
London – Tower Bridge
London – Wandsworth
Liverpool, Merseyside
Manchester – DogHouse Manchester
Manchester – Manchester Outpost
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
Norwich, Norfolk
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Plymouth, Devon
Reading, Berkshire
Southampton, Hampshire
Scotland
Aberdeen – Castlegate
Aberdeen – Union Square
Edinburgh – Cowgate
Glasgow – Merchant City
Glasgow – Argyle Street
Inverurie
Perth
St Andrews
Stirling
Here is a list of the BrewDog bars acquired by Tilray:
England
Birmingham, West Midlands
London – Canary Wharf
London – Paddington
London – Seven Dials
London – Tower Hill
London – Waterloo
Manchester – Peter Street
Scotland
Ellon – DogTap
Edinburgh – DogHouse Edinburgh
Edinburgh – Edinburgh Lothian Road
Ireland
Dublin