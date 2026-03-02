BrewDog has announced the closure of 38 of its bars which were not included in a £33 million sale to US firm Tilray Brands.

The closures will result in 484 staff members losing their jobs, administrators for the brewer said.

Tilray has bought the BrewDog brand, its UK brewing operation and 11 of its pub venues across the UK and Ireland as part of the rescue deal.

Here is a list of the BrewDog bars to close “with immediate effect”:

England and Wales

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Bath, Somerset

Bournemouth, Dorset

Bristol – Baldwin Street

Bristol – Harbourside

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Cardiff, Wales

Carlisle, Cumbria

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Exeter, Devon

London – Soho

London – Camden Road

London – Chancery Lane

London – Clerkenwell

London – Ealing

London – Hammersmith

London – Seething Lane

London – Tower Bridge

London – Wandsworth

Liverpool, Merseyside

Manchester – DogHouse Manchester

Manchester – Manchester Outpost

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

Norwich, Norfolk

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Plymouth, Devon

Reading, Berkshire

Southampton, Hampshire

Scotland

Aberdeen – Castlegate

Aberdeen – Union Square

Edinburgh – Cowgate

Glasgow – Merchant City

Glasgow – Argyle Street

Inverurie

Perth

St Andrews

Stirling

Here is a list of the BrewDog bars acquired by Tilray:

England

Birmingham, West Midlands

London – Canary Wharf

London – Paddington

London – Seven Dials

London – Tower Hill

London – Waterloo

Manchester – Peter Street

Scotland

Ellon – DogTap

Edinburgh – DogHouse Edinburgh

Edinburgh – Edinburgh Lothian Road

Ireland

Dublin