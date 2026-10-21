Domino’s Pizza has revealed slower sales growth for the latest quarter despite boosts from new ranges of thinner pizzas and fried chicken.

The London-listed pizza business stressed that it continued to grow in August and September following a boost linked to the World Cup.

Boss Nicola Frampton told investors that it was a “strong performance”, but recognised there is “a lot of work still to be done”.

The company has seen sales bounce back this year after weaker orders during a “difficult” 2025.

Like-for-like sales have grown by 4% over the first nine months of 2026, the company said.

However, like-for-like sales growth slowed to 2.3% in the three months to September 30, following a 5.2% increase in the previous quarter.

Total sales, which also benefited from new stores, rose by 3.5% for the quarter, with total order growth of 2.6%.

Like-for-like orders increased by 1.4% for the quarter, slowing from 2.2% in the previous quarter.

Domino’s said its performance has been in line with market expectations and it expects to meet earnings guidance for the year.

Bosses said it was boosted by “strong sales” from its Italianos range of thinner pizzas, which was launched earlier this year.

The group also linked continued sales growth to its Chick ‘N’ Dip fried chicken brand, which was launched last year to tap into the popularity of chicken among younger consumers.

Ms Frampton, chief executive, said: “Our strong performance year-to-date reflects our organic growth strategy and we have been rewarded by our focus on the core Domino’s business model.

“The proof points of our innovation in Italianos and Chick ‘N’ Dip, combined with our fantastic brand, quality franchisee partners and leading supply chain have enabled us to attract more customers, more often whilst achieving more for less.

“Whilst there is a lot of work still to be done, this gives us confidence in achieving our expectations for the full year, while building the foundations for further growth in 2027 and beyond.”

Shares in the company were 4.5% lower on Wednesday morning.