UK retail sales accelerated last month as supermarket sales were boosted by shoppers buying tinned food and other long-life products following the Government’s Be Ready campaign, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes rose to 0.7% in October.

It was stronger than expected, with economists having predicted a marginal decline of 0.1% for the month.

It represents a recovery after a decline of 0.6% in September, which was revised down from a previous monthly estimate of 0.4%.

Retail sales volumes rose by 0.4% in the three months to October 2026 compared with the previous three months. Supermarkets reported increased sales of long-life items such as tinned goods and UHT milk following government advice. pic.twitter.com/9I4pbKWnyM — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 20, 2026

The rebound was partly driven by a 0.8% month-on-month rise in sales from food stores, which represents the strongest increase for six months.

Supermarkets told statisticians that they witnessed increased sales of “long-life items such as tinned goods and UHT milk” following government advice.

In October, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned that households and businesses should prepare for “increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks” and potential disruption to essential supplies by stocking key supplies.

The Government encouraged households to ensure they have around three days worth of bottled water and non-perishable food.

Meanwhile, retail sales volumes were 0.4% higher for the three months to October, compared with the previous three months.