Reselling tickets for live events for profit is set to be banned by the Government.

Ministers are expected to announce the plan to tackle touts and resale sites which offer tickets at several times’ their face value.

The Labour manifesto promised stronger protections to stop consumers being scammed or priced out of events by touts, who frequently use bots to buy tickets in bulk the moment they go on sale, which they can then sell on for huge mark-ups on secondary ticketing websites.

Coldplay were among the artists calling for a cap on resale prices (Yui Mok/PA)

A consultation on the changes had canvassed views on capping costs at up to 30% above the face value of a ticket.

But reports in the Guardian and Financial Times revealed ministers were expected to set the limit at the face value, although fees could still be charged on top of that price.

The Government declined to comment on the reports.

The move, which could be announced on Wednesday, follows a campaign by some of the biggest names in music to cut costs for fans.

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Radiohead were last week among artists urging the Government to honour the pledge to cap resale prices.

The Cure’s Robert Smith, New Order, Mark Knopfler, Iron Maiden, PJ Harvey and Mercury Prize-winner Sam Fender joined them in signing a statement calling for a cap to “restore faith in the ticketing system” and “help democratise public access to the arts”.

Other signatories included the watchdog Which?, FanFair Alliance, O2, the Football Supporters’ Association and organisations representing the music and theatre industries, venues, managers and ticket retailers.