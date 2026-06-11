The FTSE 100 closed higher on Thursday despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East and an interest rate hike in Europe.

The FTSE 100 closed up 49.07 points, 0.5%, at 10,303.88. The FTSE 250 ended up 19.30 points, 0.1%, at 22,970.64, while the AIM All-Share fell 1.42 points, 0.2%, to 770.96.

“Despite continuing uncertainty about the fate of any peace deal in the Middle East, the FTSE 100 forged ahead on Thursday,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The upward moves in equities came despite US president Donald Trump dialling up the rhetoric on the Middle East, vowing “very hard” strikes on Iran, and promising to take out the country’s key oil infrastructure.

He threatened “bigger, more powerful” attacks as he pushes Tehran to turn the increasingly nominal ceasefire into a permanent peace deal.

But oil traders were unfazed by the latest flare up. Brent crude for August delivery traded flat at 92.95 dollars a barrel on Thursday, from 92.98 at the time of the equities close in London on Wednesday.

In European equity markets on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended up 0.5%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt closed 0.1% higher as the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the hike, its first in almost three years, was a “unanimous decision without reservations”.

“The war in the Middle East is generating inflation pressures, and the decision to raise rates is robust across a range of scenarios mapping out how the shock might evolve and affect the medium-term outlook for the euro area,” the ECB said.

Ms Lagarde affirmed the rate decision was not an “insurance hike”.

“It’s a good monetary policy interest rate decision,” Ms Lagarde said. “I don’t need to characterise it as credibility, insurance or anything else for that matter.”

ING said the rate hike is “more of a symbolic move” to signal the ECB’s “willingness and determination to avoid being too late” in carrying out its policy response.

“It’s not a rate hike that will derail the eurozone economy, but a decision made with clear communication and reputation in mind; the risk of doing nothing and potentially falling behind the curve is larger than the risk of any adverse effects on growth from higher interest rates,” ING analysts said.

The ECB’s rate call comes ahead of a raft of monetary policy meetings next week, with interest rate decisions in the UK, US, Japan and Australia amongst others.

The euro traded lower against the greenback, at 1.1522 dollars on Thursday against 1.1556 on Wednesday.

In London, tensions at the heart of government saw Defence Secretary John Healey quit his post, accusing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of failing to properly fund the Defence Investment Plan.

Shares in defence manufacturers fell initially on the news before rallying. BAE Systems closed up 0.1% and Babcock International was 1.4% to the good.

The pound traded at 1.3342 dollars on Thursday afternoon, down from 1.3397 on Wednesday. Against the euro, sterling eased to 1.1578 euro from 1.1593 on Wednesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%, the S&P 500 was 0.2% higher and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury eased to 4.52% on Thursday from 4.53% on Wednesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was flat at 5.00%.

On the FTSE 100, Asia-focused financials rallied after recent weakness reflecting caution on regulatory reforms in China.

Standard Chartered rose 3.4%, Prudential 2.5% and HSBC 2.2%. On Prudential, UBS reiterated a ‘buy’ rating and said it believes a “potential downside scenario is already priced in”.

But investors in Halma had a day to forget.

Shares plunged 15%, despite strong results, as guidance at its fast-growing photonics business fell short of more optimistic hopes.

In financial 2026, the Photonics business accounted for around eight percentage points of organic revenue growth, implying a growth rate of 52% in the financial year, improved from 37% the year before. For financial 2027, Halma expects growth in the Photonics business to slow to 30%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, up 61.0p at 1,852.0p, Airtel Africa, up 9.2p at 356.4p, Prudential, up 23.4p at 949.6p, Anglo American, up 92.0p at 3,804.0p and HSBC, up 28.4p at 1,321.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Halma, down 714.0p at 3,928.0p, Sage Group, down 44.6p at 805.6p, ICG, down 84.0p at 1,716.0p, Relx, down 86.0p at 2,462.0p and Autotrader, down 14.8p at 454.1p.

Friday’s global economic calendar sees French and German CPI reports and UK GDP and industrial production data.

Friday’s local corporate calendar has half-year results from Jersey Electricity.

Contributed by Alliance News