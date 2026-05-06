Daily Mirror and Express newspaper publisher Reach has revealed a steep fall in online revenues as the drop-off in Google search and referral traffic continued to take its toll.

The group, which also publishes more than 100 regional titles across the UK, revealed digital revenues plunged by 8.1% in the first three months of 2026.

It said referral traffic from Google was “materially lower” and worsened across the quarter.

Revenues overall fell 6.9% in the three months to the end of March, with ongoing declines in circulation and advertising sales – down 5.5% and 12.8% respectively.

Shares in Reach fell sharply on Wednesday, down as much as 12% at one stage, before settling around 8% lower.

Piers North, chief executive of Reach, said: “We are undoubtedly in the middle of yet another big shift in the media world as the digital referral landscape continues to change, but we are navigating this uncertainty appropriately.

“We have the benefit of our scale and a portfolio of trusted brands, reaching 35 million people every month, and we continue to develop new revenue streams, in particular with our growing subscriptions business.”

The group said there were “signs of stabilisation” among so-called on-platform online audiences – such as for Google – but that it continues to be cautious in its outlook for digital revenues.

Reach is taking action to offset the online impact, including cutting costs and expanding its video team as part of efforts to boost its video output and appeal more to social media markets.

It is also launching premium subscription offers, which are now live across 11 sites.

The company revealed in March it was targeting another 5-6% in savings over 2026, after slashing costs by 5.2% last year, and did not rule out further job losses.

Reach announced in February it was closing two of its three print sites in a move impacting nearly 240 workers.