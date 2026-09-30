A Scottish Borders councillor has described a “sad day” for dozens of workers after Greggs announced plans to shut four factories, including one in Scotland.

The high street bakery chain said the proposed changes will take place over the next two-and-a-half years, with the loss of about 740 jobs in total as part of an overhaul of its food manufacturing operations.

It plans to close its manufacturing sites at Pettigrews in Kelso in the Borders, Enfield in Greater London, North Lakes near Penrith in Cumbria, and Seaham in County Durham.

Greggs also said it will reduce the range of products made at its Clydesmill location near Glasgow and in Manchester, and halt the manufacture of tinned bread at Gosforth.

Greggs has said it plans to shut four factories with the loss of about 740 jobs as part of an overhaul of its food manufacturing operations.

Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday, Kelso and district councillor Euan Robson said the announcement regarding Pettigrews had come as a “bit of a shock”.

He said: “Greggs is a very good business and apparently doing well, but it will be a sad day if the factory does close because it’s been here for a very long time.

“It’s been a very valued business in the local community; it employs quite a number of people, and thoughts today are really with them because it’s an uncertain future.”

Although he does not know exact figures, Mr Robson said the factory likely employs less than 100 people.

“It’s not a big factory compared to some units around here, but it does employ a considerable number of folk for a small town and community like we have in the rural Borders, so any job loss is to be regretted, and a factory closure such as this has an impact on the local economy,” he said.

“What we’ll be doing is talking to the local enterprise company, to Scottish ministers, and obviously to Greggs themselves to see if there’s anything that can be done, maybe to get them to change their mind, or to find alternative employment, or whatever it might be.

The Pettigrews factory in Kelso is affected by the plans announced by Greggs (PA)

“But as I say, sympathy today is very much with the workforce.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Borders Council said: “SBC has employability services available for anyone requiring support, these can be accessed through our website.”

Staff at the Pettigrews factory, which has had a presence in Kelso since 1968, declined to speak to journalists at the site on Wednesday.

Greggs has said the shake-up will cost the firm around £60 million, including disruption costs and redundancy payments.

But it said the plans will save it around £20 million across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.

The firm said it will shortly start a consultation process with affected workers and their union representatives, and it stressed “no final decisions have been made”.

Greggs employs around 33,000 people across the UK, with the vast majority of these in stores.

Sarah Woolley, general secretary of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU), said: “The BFAWU is deeply concerned by today’s announcement from Greggs, which places hundreds of workers and their livelihoods at risk as part of proposed changes to the company’s manufacturing network.

“Our immediate priority is our members, their jobs, their families and the communities that could be affected by these proposals.

“Greggs is clear in its own announcement that the business continues to perform strongly, that more customers are choosing Greggs than ever before, and that it is investing significantly to support further growth.”

John Harper, 60, who lives in nearby Yetholm, said: “Any closure of any factory is a sad thing.

“Sadly, it seems like a sign of the times.

“Any sort of loss of jobs is a bad thing.”

Rachael Hamilton, the Conservative MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, said the announcement from Greggs was “deeply disappointing”.

She added: “My thoughts are with every worker who will be affected by this news.

“The factory has been a fixture in Kelso for decades and the loss of this site will have a knock-on effect across the local economy.

“Many people already leave my Borders constituency for opportunities elsewhere due to poor job prospects and this news will potentially accelerate depopulation.

“Ministers in both the SNP and Labour governments must urgently outline how they will support workers and end their high-tax policies which are putting off people investing in the area I represent.”