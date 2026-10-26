Claude chatbot maker Anthropic has kicked off plans to launch its shares on the US’s stock market, proclaiming artificial intelligence could help cure diseases such as cancer and grow economies around the world.

The American technology company filed papers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed flotation.

Its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) are thought to have the potential to be one of the world’s biggest and most highly rated, although the company has not yet revealed how many shares it is planning to sell and the estimated price.

Nevertheless, the prospectus set out financial information about Anthropic, its growth plans and potential opportunities and risks to investors.

Anthropic has filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC related to its proposed IPO. Read more: https://t.co/zuRMrxXzNx Legal disclaimer: A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities… — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 26, 2026

The company said it believes AI is “one of the most consequential technologies in human history”, with the potential to “improve the quality of human life” in a number of ways.

This includes accelerating scientific innovation and “potentially curing diseases that have plagued humanity for millennia, including cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, rare genetic diseases and the major infectious diseases”, the document read.

AI can also be a “powerful lever for economic growth” and boost productivity through automation for workers and businesses, it said.

However, the company also draws investors’ attention to the risks associated with the technology, with a significant section of the prospectus dedicated to these factors.

This acknowledges narratives surrounding the “potential adverse societal impacts of AI, including that AI may displace or eliminate jobs, may be misused or otherwise cause harm, and may pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.

The document also includes information on its finances, showing that revenues are growing rapidly but that, like other tech firms looking to go public, it has yet to make a profit.

The company reported a net loss of 80.7 billion US dollars (£60.5 billion) in the first half of 2026. That compares with a loss of 13 billion dollars (£9.8 billion) for the same period a year earlier.