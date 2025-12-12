Water supplied to tens of thousands of properties in Kent will no longer need to be boiled before drinking after quality issues were resolved.

South East Water (SEW) lifted its “boil water notice” on Friday for 24,000 homes and businesses in and around Tunbridge Wells who had experienced a loss of water or low pressure since November 29.

The company has changed its treatment processes and flushed the network, and said people can be sure their tap water is now safe.

Bottled water was brought to Tunbridge Wells sports centre after people in the area experienced a loss of water or low pressure (Gareth Fuller/PA)

There was initially a shutdown of the supply after a “water quality issue” at the Pembury Water Treatment Works, followed by the return of undrinkable water so that people could flush their toilets and take showers.

Affected customers will receive compensation for the supply interruption and the boil water notice.

Kent County Council (KCC) has also stood down its major incident response, declared on December 3, but the authority’s leader vowed to keep pushing for a thorough investigation to prevent it happening again.

Linden Kemkaran said: “Not having access to clean running water for up to six days, then having to boil water for essential use, is in this day and age beyond disgraceful.

“As well as making daily life extremely difficult for communities, including schools and care homes that KCC is responsible for, it’s had a real impact on local businesses – and threatened the viability of the local economy.

“I’m now seriously concerned standard compensation levels will not be enough to cover losses incurred. On behalf of Tunbridge Wells residents and businesses I will continue to push in the strongest terms for fair and proper compensation.”

She said the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has called SEW to attend an evidence session next year.

“I will also continue to call for a thorough investigation into what happened here, including the adequacy of South East Water’s response in light of repeated failures in recent years,” Ms Kemkaran continued.

“A situation like this must never happen again.”

The Consumer Council for Water, an independent body representing water consumers across England and Wales, previously called for a thorough investigation into the incident.