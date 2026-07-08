The Gym Group has said it plans to open at least 16 more gyms in 2026 as strong demand from younger members continues to support growth.

The low-cost gym operator said its UK expansion plan has helped to increase sales and membership levels.

On Wednesday, the company said average member numbers jumped by 5% to just over one million for the six months to June 30.

The firm reported total revenues for the half-year were up 10% to £133.1 million, compared with a year earlier.

Like-for-like revenues rose by 3% as expected, with new locations helping to support sales further.

The Gym Group opened four new sites in the first half of the year, taking it to 264 across the UK.

The company told shareholders it is also on site at a further two sites and has exchanged on 11 more.

It said it will accelerate the pace of openings in the second half of this year and is on track to have opened at least 20 gyms by the end of 2026.

Chief executive Will Orr told the Press Association that the group has a “full pipeline” of new locations, with some in central London as well as other parts of the UK.

The group said it expects its net debt level to increase from £58 million by the end of 2026 as it funds new openings and refurbishments.

Mr Orr added: “We are pleased with our trading performance year to date which reflects the continued appeal of our proposition and strength of customer demand.

“Reaching one million members during the period is an encouraging milestone for us in a UK fitness market that continues to grow.

“We remain focused on the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and confident in the full-year outlook.”

Shares in the company were 1.4% lower on Wednesday.