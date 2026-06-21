Wowcher has apologised “unreservedly” for “unacceptable” wording on an email which appeared to mock a crocodile attack on a three-year-old boy at a zoo.

The boy is in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after Thursday’s incident at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdonshire.

It is understood he was attacked by at least one crocodile after he was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure.

On Saturday, customers of the Wowcher e-commerce site opened up an email urging them to check out their “special deals” on getaways and activities, which was headlined: “Snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid.”

Outrage grew after screenshots of the email were shared across social media platforms and bulletin boards.

Norwich Norfolk UK Community Notice Board posted: “Why do wowcher think its ok to use this as a heading on their emails??”

One customer described themselves as “now unsubscribed” while another person condemned it as “disgusting”, adding “if that’s real someone needs to be fired”.

Another customer wrote: “Emailed them back but no answer. Won’t be using them again for sure, even if its a poor effort at a joke somehow.”

A spokesperson from Wowcher said: “We are extremely sorry for an email subject line sent by Wowcher yesterday.

Police at Johnson’s of Old Hurst in Huntingdonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The wording was unacceptable. It should never have been written. It was never approved for use.

“The responsibility sits with us and we are urgently reviewing how our processes failed.

“We recognise the hurt and distress it has caused, particularly for the young child’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“We are reviewing all scheduled marketing content while we urgently strengthen our creative, approval and sign-off safeguards.

“There is no excuse for this. We apologise unreservedly and will take the necessary steps to make sure this does not happen again.”

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the boy ended up in the enclosure reportedly has learning difficulties and had been on a trip with a carer.

Police at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Huntingdonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Cambridgeshire Police said the arrested man, from Norfolk, was “assessed as not being fit for interview”.

He has been released on bail until September 18.

Police were called to the zoo at 1.24pm on Thursday by the ambulance service to reports that the boy, who was not known to the man, had suffered serious injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police said the boy “sustained serious injuries while in the enclosure” and “was pulled out by staff from the zoo”.

Tracey Johnson, the wife of the zoo owner, reportedly jumped into the enclosure to save the child.

Police said the boy “received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital”.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann previously said: “Our inquiries are ongoing as we continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the boy and his family and specialist officers continue to support them through this difficult time.”