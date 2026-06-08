Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly poised to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within days as the children’s tsar called for an extension to cover teenagers under 18.

The Prime Minister is said to be preparing to unveil plans to restrict online activity for children to protect them from harmful content after a nationwide consultation that closed last month.

Meanwhile, a separate consultation will lead to guidance for parents on when a child should get their first smartphone and how long under-16s should spend in front of screens.

Ministers would not be drawn on whether Sir Keir will announce a ban but multiple reports have suggested he will take the step before the Makerfield by-election on June 18 which could see potential leadership challenger Andy Burnham return to Parliament.

Sir Keir Starmer is said to be preparing to unveil plans to restrict online activity for children (PA)

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has already thrown his weight behind the proposal, saying tech firms must prove their services are safe for children or face a ban on being available to under-16s.

Children’s commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza proposed any ban should be extended to cover 16 and 17-year-olds, who she said should not have “lesser protection”.

“We need action to address technology companies’ unfettered access to children, often through features designed in ways that increase harm,” Dame Rachel told The Telegraph.

Ministers have been mulling evidence from Australia, which imposed a blanket ban in December. The Sun on Sunday reported the UK clampdown will exclude a number of apps including YouTube Kids.

Meanwhile, a short three-week call for evidence has been launched to produce guidance for parents on how long their children should spend glued to TV, phone and tablet screens.

The consultation will also seek views on screen use in schools, where ministers believe technology can play a vital role, particularly for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

Dame Rachel de Souza is the children’s commissioner for England (PA)

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Parents are trying to navigate challenges previous generations never faced, and they deserve clear, practical support they can trust.

“Some will argue the answer is to turn back the clock and return to a world of only pens and paper. I disagree.

“Used well, technology can open up opportunities for children with Send, personalise support and help more children succeed.

“We want every child to benefit from technology’s opportunities without sacrificing the things that matter most – their learning, their wellbeing and their childhood.”

Dame Rachel said: “Young people get huge benefits from technology – but despite wanting to spend less time on screens they tell me they find it hard to put their devices down.”