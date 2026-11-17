Ikea has said it “abandoned” some UK investment plans due to the business environment and higher costs in the country.

The company also said it came under pressure from a “challenging” environment and “weakened” consumer confidence over the past year.

UK boss David McCabe told the Press Association that the furniture and homeware giant has been continuing to invest in the UK but has faced higher costs following recent budgets.

He said: “Companies like Ikea are looking at incredibly high costs and an increasingly complex operating environment.

“We believe the UK is definitely a market for investment and have recently invested in eight new units in the UK.

“But there are higher costs and complexities here, and it has meant that we have had investment projects in the UK that we have had to abandon, and that is a shame.”

Ikea said that “structural cost pressures” in the region would weigh on investment opportunities and competitiveness in the wide retail sector.

The boss stressed that Andy Burnham’s Government “missed an opportunity to back retailers” at the latest autumn Budget last month.

It came as Ikea reported that UK retail edged 0.5% higher to £2.26 billion for the year to August 2026.

The company had seen revenues rise 4.7% over the first four months of the financial year but saw sales dip in the second half of the year.

The company highlighted that “sustained pressure on household budgets” led to weak sentiment among consumers, knocking demand for big ticket items and more expensive product lines.

Mr McCabe added: “There’s no doubt it continues to be a challenging period for people and a challenging retail environment.

“But we are optimistic – we are seeing people coming into our stores and enthusiastic for the festive period.”

The company invested £54 million in August to help reduce prices, focusing on affordability to help support sales in the face of the tough consumer backdrop.

Ikea has also benefited from its continued expansion across UK, opening sites in London Oxford Street, Brighton, Norwich and York last year, followed a small-format store in Chester.

It also opened a plan and order site in Dundee, as well as one in Aberdeen last month.