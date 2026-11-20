Nearly two-thirds (64%) of homeowners aged 35 to 65 with a homeowning parent have helped maintain or manage their parents’ property in the past year, a survey indicates.

Midlife homeowners with parents aged 65-plus were surveyed in the research for Zoopla.

Among those helping their parents, the average annual spend was estimated at £630, rising to £862 among 35 to 44-year-olds.

Two-fifths (42%) of those helping said they sometimes feel responsible for maintaining two homes rather than one, while 27% have delayed or changed personal plans because of their parents’ properties.

A fifth (20%) have moved or considered moving closer to their parents because of property maintenance needs.

Among those helping maintain their parents’ homes, 11% have delayed or changed plans to renovate their own property and 8% have delayed or changed plans to relocate.

Nearly half (47%) of people had never discussed whether their parents’ home will meet their future needs.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Moving to a smaller, more manageable home, perhaps in the same neighbourhood, could mean less time and money spent on maintenance, while freeing up equity to enjoy retirement, but generating sufficient funds from downtrading is not guaranteed.

“The key is to start these conversations earlier, rather than waiting until a major repair or change in circumstances that forces a decision.”

Opinium surveyed 1,000 homeowners aged 35 to 65 across the UK with a homeowning parent, step-parent or parent-in-law aged 65 or over in November.