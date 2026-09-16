Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has revealed plans to cut around 400 customer care jobs worldwide as it blamed increased gambling taxes and warned more could be at risk from duty hikes.

The group said it had launched a consultation that could see a fifth of its 2,000-strong customer care jobs go across 11 countries, including the UK, as part of ongoing efforts to “address the impact of the UK’s increased gambling taxes”.

It did not reveal how many jobs would go in the UK as part of the consultation, which is set to end by November.

The betting giant’s chief executive Stella David has written to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, warning over further jobs pain in the sector due to plans to double machine games duty.

She said: “The proposed changes are being made to ensure our business remains competitive, financially resilient and well positioned for the future as our sector faces an increasingly challenging operating environment.

“This decision has not been made lightly, and our immediate priority is to support those of our colleagues who may be impacted through this transition.”