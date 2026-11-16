Britons are upgrading their side hustles with new equipment, as under-30s increasingly look to bolster incomes as cost-of-living pressures bite, new data shows.

Currys’ business division recorded a spike in purchases of its portable card payment terminals, which small business owners can use to accept payments.

It reported a 150% increase in sales over the year-to-date, compared with the same period a year ago, for machines from brands SumUp and Square.

Sales of Starlink terminals – small devices that provide satellite internet connection – were also up by 93% year-on-year.

The electronics retailer said this reflected people taking their side hustles to the next level and getting kitted out.

Currys chief services officer Dean Kramer said: “A side hustle used to mean a bit of extra cash at the weekend.

“What we’re seeing now is people setting up properly – taking payments, getting online in places they couldn’t before and generally making a small operation look professional.”

Side hustles typically refer to activities that generate cash in addition to people’s main job and popularity has boomed in recent years as people tap into online marketplaces and social media content.

Currys said this was particularly the case for under-30s who are doing so to bolster their income streams.

Its survey of 2,000 UK adults found that a quarter of Britons have an additional income stream to give them more breathing space.

Chancellor John Healey pledged to triple the trade allowance – the amount you can earn from a new venture tax-free (PA)

This rises to 43% of under-30s, and 30% for millennials.

Among the most popular side hustles are online selling and reselling, content creation and social media influencing, and selling crafts and handmade goods, the survey found.

Economic pressures were a key driver of activity with a quarter saying they started their venture specifically to help cover rising living costs, while a third said they wanted to have more disposable income.

Some 38% of respondents said cost-of-living pressures had led them to put more time and effort into their side hustle, averaging seven hours a week.

In last month’s Budget, the Chancellor pledged to triple the trade allowance – the amount you can earn from a new venture tax-free – from £1,000 to £3,000, and bring in a new allowance to cover a year of living costs for young entrepreneurs.

The Government said the move was set to make it easier to earn money from a side hustle.