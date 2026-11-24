Marston’s has said it will pump further investment into converting more than 100 of its pubs into sports-focused venues after revealing improved profits.

It came as the firm, which runs more than 1,300 pubs across the UK, reported a slight dip in sales for the year.

Marston’s reported that revenues fell by 1.6% to £883.4 million for the year to September 26, compared with a year earlier.

Like-for-like sales within its managed and partnership pubs were 1.2% lower year-on-year, with “broadly flat” sales over the final quarter.

The Wolverhampton-based company said revenues were impacted by “increased amounts of closure periods” after temporarily shutting dozens of sites to complete conversion projects, particularly in the first half of the year.

It was also partly impacted by a “small number” of pub disposals.

Marston’s has been pushing forward with a raft of refurbishments to its venues, with 60 conversions in the latest financial year.

This included 31 pubs converted to its Grandstand sport-focused format, where venues saw a 30% jump in like-for-like revenues, including a 17% rise in drink volumes.

The company said it plans at least 100 more conversion in the new financial year, focused on the Grandstand format, in a bid to accelerate sales growth.

The conversions helped drive a rise in capital spending to £73.8 million for the past year, compared with £61.2 million a year earlier.

This is expected to rise again to around £80 million for the current year.

Meanwhile, Marston’s reported that pre-tax profits climbed by 18.4% to £85.4 million for the year.

Justin Platt, chief executive of the group, said: “We’ve delivered another excellent set of results this year, executing on our strategy to be a high-margin, highly cash generative local pub company.

“For the third year running, profit is significantly up, cash flow is strong and margins have improved, as we continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences every day.”

Shares in the company were 2% lower on Tuesday.