Britain’s largest ever business delegation has travelled to the US aimed at bolstering transatlantic trade, amid political turmoil at home and tensions over the Iran war, which continues to inflict economic damage.

This week’s mission to Los Angeles, involving more than 200 firms, comes in the wake of the King’s recent state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, which culminated with Donald Trump scrapping tariffs on UK-made whisky, in a major boost to the industry.

The deputation, which was originally to be led by Business Secretary Peter Kyle, is now being headed by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, along with trade minister Blair McDougall.

Charles said the UK’s relationship with the US is ‘a living dynamic partnership’ (Adrian Dennis//PA)

The so-called Greater Together LA expo will seek to build on the existing commercial partnership between the two nations, which accounts for 430 billion dollars of trade each year, around 1.5 trillion dollars of investment in each others economies and supports more than 2.6 million jobs on either side of the Atlantic.

The event will be co-hosted by Universal Music Group boss Sir Lucian Grainge and former Apple designer Sir Jony Ive, who jointly founded the creative collective LoveFrom.

Speakers include music impresario and Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, singer/songwriter Leona Lewis, designer Sir Paul Smith and astronaut Tim Peake.

It will also be attended by the chief executives of British Airways, News Corp and American Airlines.

The Prime Minister is under pressure to resign (James Manning/PA)

Areas to be covered include co-operation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cultural exchange, fintech and scientific innovation.

The event is being held against a background of political upheaval in the UK, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer under pressure to quit following disastrous local election results for Labour, and fractious relations with the White House over the Middle East conflict that saw the US president threaten to change a trade deal with Britain.

While the Government has remained tight-lipped over the potential implications of recent developments for the major business event, insiders have pointed out the close, long-standing UK-US relationship runs deeper than individuals and current rifts.

The lasting partnership built on shared values was highlighted in a video message by the King to be played at the event, which continued the theme of his recent historic address to Congress.

Charles said: “The United Kingdom and the United States share one of the most enduring and consequential relationships in modern history, one forged through decades of collaboration and grounded in a shared belief in the power of enterprise, innovation and human endeavour.

“From our common language and vibrant creative industries to our academic partnerships, scientific collaborations, and technological innovations, our cultures are woven together in ways that are immeasurable, but of enduring value.”

Music mogul Simon Cowell is due to speak at the LA event (Tim Markland/PA)

The King added: “These ties are reflected not only on financial balance sheets, but in the living, breathing connections between our people, whose lives and livelihoods are so richly enhanced by them.

“During my visit to the United States the other day I was once again struck by the extraordinary warmth of the American people, by the natural affinity between our countries and by the importance of working together for the benefit of all.

“My conversations with businesses and entrepreneurs throughout that visit also reinforced what I have long believed, that our relationship is not merely a matter of shared history but a living dynamic partnership built on common values of democracy, freedom and opportunity.

“This is a partnership that must be continually renewed and strengthened for future generations.”

Charles went on: “So today, as you come together, I can only encourage you to deepen existing alliances and forge new ones.

“Your decisions, your willingness to think boldly about collaboration, will help create opportunities that benefit communities across the United Kingdom, the United States and beyond.”

Ms Nandy hailed the UK’s creative industries, sporting heritage and tourism as “among our greatest national assets” and said the LA expo provided an “extraordinary opportunity to showcase them on the world stage”.

The Labour Cabinet minister said: “From our music and film sectors to sport and the arts, this delegation will demonstrate the immense cultural and commercial value the UK brings to our partnership with the United States.

“I look forward to deepening those connections and opening new doors for British talent and creativity.”