The UK experienced the biggest week for sales of physical games since Christmas 2018 following the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, new data reveals.

The blockbuster release on November 19 sparked a resurgence in demand among gamers for physical copies.

The launch ended a 13-year wait among fans worldwide for the next instalment of Rockstar’s video game series.

Revenues from boxed software – which includes discs and “code-in-a-box” format – reached an estimated £43 million during launch week, according to data compiled by NielsenIQ (NIQ).

This was 409% more than the week before and marked the biggest week for physical games since Christmas 2018, which saw the release of video game FIFA 19.

The game fetched a price tag of around £69.99 for the standard version, while the more premium version cost around £89.99.

Physical copies of GTA VI are sold as a code in a box (Yui Mok/PA)

To have a physical copy, buyers get a box containing a code to download the game, rather than a disc.

The digital versions can be bought and downloaded onto gaming consoles straight away.

NIQ – whose figures are estimates for the wider retail market based on shopping data – said GTA VI alone accounted for £32 million of the physical sales on launch week.

Dorian Bloch, senior client insight director at NIQ, said the sales performance for physical copies was “particularly impressive” against a market that is increasingly geared towards digital downloads.

“There have only been 16 games released since 1995 that generated higher boxed software revenue in their opening week,” he said.

“This demonstrates the enduring appeal and retail power of one of gaming’s biggest franchises.”

NIQ’s data also showed that the release sparked a wider resurgence in demand for gaming consoles, with sales of PlayStation 5 rising 46% during launch week, compared with the previous week.

Sales of the Xbox Series console jumped by 75% week-on-week.

There was also soaring demand for other gaming accessories like headsets, joypads and chairs, according to the figures.