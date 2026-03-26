The Government is weighing up whether to implement a blanket ban on social media for under-16s after a similar prohibition in Australia.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that he is “very keen” for the Government to tackle addictive features on social media after a landmark trial in the US.

Here, the Press Association breaks down what is being proposed by the Government, what the Lords has voted in support of, and how the US court ruling is likely to affect proposals.

– What does the Government’s consultation involve and how does it compare to Australia?

The consultation is inviting views on whether there should be an Australia-style ban on children using social media and at what age this could begin.

The Australian government says its ban protects children from risks coming from “design features that encourage them to spend more time on screens, while also serving up content that can harm their health and wellbeing”.

The consultation in the UK also asks whether social media platforms should be made to switch off addictive features which can lead children to stay up late at night, such as infinite scrolling and autoplay features on video content.

As well as overnight curfews on social media, the consultation is looking at potentially restricting children’s access to AI chatbots.

Ministers plan to close the consultation on May 26, and will then aim to respond in the summer, with hundreds of teenagers taking part in a trial of social media bans, time limits and curfews.

Alongside the consultation, the Government plans to hold a “national conversation” about online safety, which will include community events, discussions led by MPs in their constituencies, and engagement in schools.

Sir Keir Starmer (Adrian Dennis/PA)

An academic panel will investigate the evidence base as it emerges from places like Australia.

– What law changes will there be?

The Prime Minister and the Technology Secretary Liz Kendall have already vowed to change the law swiftly based on the answers they gather.

Under a Commons-backed amendment put forward by ministers, children could be banned or restricted from accessing selected social media services.

The Secretary of State would also gain new powers to bring in social media curfews for young people, or limit the amount of time children can spend on social media.

The Government has begun to prepare powers which will allow them to make quick changes in the law, instead of having a years-long parliamentary process like that which led to the Online Safety Act.

Liz Kendall (Yui Mok/PA)

These so-called Henry VIII powers have come under fire when used in the past for allowing ministers to avoid parliamentary scrutiny.

The Bill has been debated in both Houses of Parliament but is in a stage sometimes known as ping-pong – both Houses must agree on its final draft before it can become law.

– What has the Lords voted in favour of?

Peers supported a social media ban for under-16s for the second time on Wednesday.

Lord Nash, who proposed the age limit as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, said “techies” have taken a “cavalier approach” to content damaging to children.

He warned that the Commons-backed amendment would “introduce sweeping powers” which ministers could use “at some point in the future to let down, with no effective parliamentary scrutiny, the millions of parents, teachers, police officers, doctors and others who have campaigned for raising the age limit to 16 for the most harmful platforms”.

MPs will be given the opportunity to vote on the amendment when it returns to the Commons.

It is the second time the peer has pushed for a ban on under-16s from social media, after MPs voted against it earlier this month.

The Commons instead agreed to give the Government wider and more flexible power.

– What is the impact of the US court ruling?

In a potentially precedent-setting ruling on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a jury ruled that Google, owner of YouTube, and Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, built platforms to hook young users without regard for their wellbeing.

The lawsuit, brought after a young woman argued that a childhood addiction to social media had exacerbated her mental health issues, could influence the outcomes of thousands of similar cases.

Asked if the landmark trial pointed to a shift in public mood with expectation of more aggressive government regulation, Sir Keir told reporters on Thursday: “I think it does, and obviously we’ll study that ruling very carefully, but I’m absolutely clear that we need to go further.”