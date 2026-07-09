The UK Government must go further than approving the Jackdaw oil and gas field, the Tories have said as they called for “maximum economic recovery” from the North Sea.

Shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie said the UK should “get everything” it can from its fossil fuel reserves.

Industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority is considering approving a revised application for the controversial development off the coast of Aberdeen, as well as the Rosebank field off Shetland.

The boss of Adura, the company behind Jackdaw, has suggested there could be winter fuel shortages if the field is not approved.

The UK Government is facing calls to allow the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields to go ahead (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said without domestic drilling the UK will be more reliant on foreign imports, which he said would cause even higher emissions.

“Let’s get on and get what we can out of the North Sea as we move towards a more sustainable future,” he told the BBC’s Radio Scotland Breakfast.

“We want to maximise what we can get out of the North Sea.

“That means we’re going to be saving thousands of jobs in the long run in and around Aberdeen especially, but actually across the UK, and it’s good for our energy security.”

The former energy minister called for “maximum economic recovery from the North Sea” as he backed drilling “everywhere that is conceivable”.

He said the UK should “recover what we can that is economically viable to maintain the UK’s oil and gas bases, saving jobs, maximising revenue for the Treasury and making us more energy secure”.

Speaking to BBC News, Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor, said it is “hyper critical” that its plans are approved.

Chief executive Neil McCulloch warned the UK has limited options in the event of a “gas supply emergency”.

He said: “If I were the secretary of state for energy security and net zero, I’d be looking closely at where’s my next source of energy security, and you’re standing on it.

“The wells are drilled, they’re hooked up. We’re just readying the systems. It will be ready for the 1st of October.

“Jackdaw will play a vital part of this winter’s gas supply.”

However, environmental campaigners say Jackdaw would do little to increase gas supply and would have no impact on energy bills.

Campaigners say the Jackdaw oil field cannot go ahead during a climate crisis (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift, said Jackdaw would provide 2% of the UK’s gas demand over its 12-year lifetime.

“The only way to insulate ourselves from price shocks is to double down on renewables and upgrade homes to get us off gas,” she said.

“This is just common sense in today’s world, particularly when we also know that fossil fuels are what is driving these more frequent and intense heatwaves in the UK.”

The UK Government have been approached for comment.