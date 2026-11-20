EasyJet is set to reveal a slump in profits in its final annual results update as a public company before it completes its £5.7 billion US takeover.

The discount airliner became the latest UK firm to be targeted by international suitors in July after investment giant Apollo agreed to buy the business.

The deal is expected to complete in March next year, after EasyJet shareholders gave the move the green light earlier this month.

The discount airliner became the latest UK firm to be targeted by international suitors in July after investment giant Apollo agreed to buy the business (Peter Byrne/PA)

Around 97% of shareholders backed by 715p a share offer from Apollo, which also owns firms such as Wagamama-owner The Restaurant Group.

The deal, which came after rival interest from investor Castlelake, will mark the end of more than 26 years on the London stock market and see easyJet fall into US ownership.

On Wednesday November 25, the company will shed more light on the state of its finances ahead of the takeover.

The company’s share price has lifted over the past year, buoyed by the takeover interest, amid a challenging backdrop.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “The 51% jump in the share price over the last 12 months (34% this year alone) is due to the takeover premium, which masks some of the challenges which the group has been facing, as evidenced by its April profit warning.”

EasyJet is among airliners to have been weighed down by soaring costs, after the conflict in the Middle East pushed jet fuel costs higher.

The company is expected to reveal underlying pre-tax profit of around £130 million for the past year, representing a roughly 80% decline against the previous year.

In a trading update in July, the group has revealed a 70% slump in profits for the quarter to June, driven by the jump in fuel prices.

It said fuel costs for the three-month period soared by £105 million after the Middle East conflict disrupted oil supplies and sent prices higher.

Next week, easyJet will also shed light on how sentiment is holding up among consumers, as higher household energy prices weigh down on potential spending.