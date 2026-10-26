Link has reported seeing a jump in the average value of ATM withdrawals in what it suggested are signs of some people following Government advice to stay prepared in an emergency.

The ATM and cash access network said that on Friday last week, the average value of a withdrawal was just over £100 – which it said is the highest for any Friday since July.

On Saturday, around £95 was withdrawn on average – up from around £90 the previous Saturday and the highest average amount for any Saturday ever recorded by Link.

The weather conditions over the weekend will have affected ATM withdrawals, Link said (Yui Mok/PA)

On Sunday, an average of just over £90 was withdrawn – the first time that Link has recorded an average withdrawal of more than £90 on any Sunday.

On Saturday, a total of £204 million was withdrawn from Link ATMs, which was 11% less than the equivalent day last year, which Link said reflected the impacts of the stormy weather.

Link’s comparable records go back to 2014.

The Government has drawn up recommendations for households to have three days’ worth of bottled water and tinned food to deal with a crisis such as a war, an online attack or natural disaster.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said last week: “We’re having the conversation with people about being better prepared because we’re living in a world where unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common.”

A checklist drawn up by the Government recommends having nine litres of water per person – enough for three days – along with non-perishable food such as tinned meat and vegetables or dried fruit.

The list also suggests hand sanitiser, wet wipes and toiletries, food for any pets, supplies for any babies, a battery-powered or wind-up FM radio, a torch, blankets, a charged power bank for devices, cash, a first aid kit and copies of important documents.

Graham Mott, director of strategy, Link said it “seems likely that at least some people chose take the Government’s advice and to take out some extra cash to be ready for some sort of emergency”.