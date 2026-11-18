One of Scotland’s most successful cultural exports looks set to break global entertainment records as a 13-year wait for the new Grand Theft Auto comes to an end.

In 1995, a small group of men in the country’s fourth largest city were hard at work on a new game: Race’n’Chase.

The top-down title would see players take on the role of the criminal or the police officer.

After realising gamers did not really enjoy obeying the rules, the Dundee-based DMA Design opted to embrace the violent chaos of the criminal persona.

Nearly three decades after a video game built around stealing cars, outrunning police and embracing criminal mayhem first arrived, Grand Theft Auto has survived controversy, transformed open-world gaming and become one of the biggest game sellers.

The team later renamed the game to Grand Theft Auto and it was released in 1997 before going on to become one of the biggest gaming franchises in history.

DMA was later named Rockstar North and that small team became a 1,000-strong army of developers and staff in Edinburgh, just a stone’s throw from the Scottish Parliament.

Dundee: The home of GTA (Jane Barlow/PA)

In the 13 years since GTA 5, the most profitable piece of entertainment in history, was launched, the team in Scotland’s capital have been hard at work creating the next instalment in the franchise.

Set in the sunlit palm tree-laden metropolis of Vice City, a fictionalised Miami, it might seem a bit of a distance from Scotland (with Florida being more than 4,000 miles away from the country), but the team in the capital still play a huge role in the modern game’s creation.

The modern game is a joint effort with offices of developers in the US, India and England among those working on the title.

Braveheart and Trainspotting, two of Scotland’s biggest entertainment exports, made a total of around £280 million in box office revenue.

And while TV and film may get the spotlight, the pre-orders alone for GTA 6 have reportedly made more than £1.5 billion already – and the game is still a day away from release.

Rockstar North’s Edinburgh HQ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Edinburgh HQ has made news recently in the UK, although not purely for the release of the new GTA.

Employees who claim they were unfairly dismissed for trade union activities have taken Rockstar to an employment tribunal.

Some 34 people are believed to have been dismissed from Rockstar in October last year across the UK and Canada over what the company described as “the sharing of confidential company information”.

Rockstar has accused the former employees of breaching the company’s confidentiality rules by discussing sensitive information on a Discord server which had hundreds of members.

For those previously out of the loop, the revelation that GTA was invented in Scotland may go some way to explaining some interesting creative choices in the game.

Watch the Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer, featuring the debut of “Flower in a Hurricane" from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Grand Theft Auto VI arrives November 19: https://t.co/WC41QIhkKd pic.twitter.com/KpnUHs47JC — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 15, 2026

From a Frankie Boyle stand-up comedy set, to NPC talks of haggis, and a saltire-covered beer brand, GTA is awash with Scottish easter eggs.

Eagle-eyed Caledonian gamers may have spotted a booze brand called “Dreich” in the trailer for GTA VI, a well-utilised word that describes gloomy damp weather the country is too used to.

The online game also features the Loch Santos Monster, a play on Scotland’s other national animal – besides the also not real unicorn – the Loch Ness Monster.

In Grand Theft Auto V, the production of which was led by Aberdeen’s Leslie Benzies, players can find references to Greyfriars Bobby, the town of Hawick (which features as a neighbourhood in Los Santos), and can even equip their cars with “Nevis” and “Cairngorm” custom wheels.

And they even named a garage brand “Saul Tires” whose logo is set over the top of the Scottish flag.

In the first GTA, players split their gameplay between Liberty City, San Andreas and Vice City.

Scots including writers Brian Baglow and Brian Lawson; producer David Jones; artist Ian McQue and programmer Mike Dailly were unlikely to know at the time that the cities they created would go on to become more known than the city in which they were made.