John Lewis has urged staff to spend more time in the office in a bid to help support the retail giant’s continued turnaround.

The John Lewis Partnership told its staff members, which it calls partners, it expects them to be working “more in person than not”, either in the office or out with suppliers and customers.

The memo, which was first reported by the Telegraph, is aimed to help achieve “better outcomes” for the group, which also owns the Waitrose chain of supermarkets.

John Lewis stressed that its policy “hasn’t changed” and that it still maintains a hybrid approach for its workforce.

In the memo, the company said: “Many organisations have noticed improvements in collaboration and culture alongside improved business performance as a result of a hybrid model – one that allows for more time in person while still enjoying the benefits of working time at home too.”

It also indicated it is considering options to “create more space” in its existing offices to allow for staff to attend more regularly.

It comes a month after John Lewis revealed that its profits before tax, bonus and exceptional items rose by 6% to £134 million for the past year.

Workers at the John Lewis Partnership received an annual bonus for the first time in four years as a result.

A John Lewis spokesman said: “While some in our industry are returning to the office full time, our policy hasn’t changed and we are committed to the flexibility that comes with a hybrid approach.

“To drive collaboration, faster decision-making and creativity, our goal is for central teams to be in the office, with suppliers and visiting shops more than they are at home, so we are working with them to make this happen.”