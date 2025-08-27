Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group is expanding into trampoline parks and mini golf after snapping up a stake in leisure group We Do Play.

Frasers, which runs Sports Direct and House of Fraser, said it will be the company’s first move into the UK leisure market.

The company has acquired an undisclosed minor investment in the business, which runs brands including Flip Out trampolining venues and Activate interactive and live gaming venues.

Frasers said it plans to launch more than 40 Activate sites across the UK in the coming years after successful openings in London and Newcastle.

We Do Play also runs the Putt Putt Social and Rumble Rooms brands.

It comes amid a period of rapid growth for UK leisure operators, with consumers spending more money at experience-based venues.

We Do Play runs trampoline venues under the Flip Out brand (Frasers/PA)

Rival operators including Flight Club-owner Red Engine and Puttshack have also received significant investments in recent years in a bid to drive growth.

Frasers Group’s chief acquisition officer, James France, said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our strategy to diversify and create more dynamic consumer and leisure experiences.

“We Do Play’s innovative brands align perfectly with our vision for a modern, experience-led consumer ecosystem.

“Together, we look forward to bringing these brands to more communities nationwide.”

Rich Beese, chief executive of We Do Play, said: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Frasers Group as we enter this next phase of growth.

“Our mission has always been to create memorable, energy-filled experiences that bring people together – and with Frasers’ backing, we’re now able to scale that vision faster and further.

“This partnership gives us the platform to innovate, expand our footprint, and elevate leisure across the UK and beyond.”